Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $53.67

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. 296,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners L P grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

