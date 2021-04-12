Analysts Set Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Price Target at GBX 2,011.80

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

A number of research firms recently commented on RAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

LON:RAT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,864 ($24.35). 42,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,340. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,654.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,573.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

