Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $18.55

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SciPlay by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

