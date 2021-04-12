Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.71 -$20.80 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 7.89 $46.28 million $0.13 116.08

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.19, indicating a potential upside of 67.54%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $15.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 430.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80% Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats ARC Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

