Analyzing City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get City alerts:

City has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares City and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.85 $89.35 million $5.46 14.97 Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 1.00 $4.66 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than City.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for City and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 9 0 2.75

City currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.93%. Given City’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Summary

City beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.