Analyzing Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Qiwi alerts:

29.7% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qiwi and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 2 1 0 0 1.33 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 16.07% 30.61% 11.88% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qiwi and CannaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.05 $74.90 million $1.73 6.15 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Risk and Volatility

Qiwi has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiwi beats CannaSys on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 111,000 kiosks and 23,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Further, it provides digital banking services to retail customers under the Rocketbank name; and to small and medium businesses under the Tochka name. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.