Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get Andritz alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andritz (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.