Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRZY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.01 on Friday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

