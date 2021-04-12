Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Angi has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Angi by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

