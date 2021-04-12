Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 922.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,665 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $6.23 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $929.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

