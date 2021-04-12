Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post $2.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $14.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. 2,119,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,789. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

