Apria (NYSE:APR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,462 shares.The stock last traded at $30.81 and had previously closed at $29.64.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

