APY.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.28 million and $2.53 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00714284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,929.57 or 1.00015180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.00964403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

