ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

