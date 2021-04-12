Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 775,713 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $297.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

