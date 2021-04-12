ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

