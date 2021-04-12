argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.65.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $277.96 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.68.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

