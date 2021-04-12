Argon Market Capitalization Reaches $13.27 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $2.04 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00274532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00707429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,039.47 or 0.99145902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.40 or 0.00966698 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 53,035,946 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

