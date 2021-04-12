Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,294. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.