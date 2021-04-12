Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ACMLF remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. Ascom has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit