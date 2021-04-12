Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,814,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

