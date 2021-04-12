Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,814,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit