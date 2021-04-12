Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWH. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $696.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

