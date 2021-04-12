Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Assertio stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 172,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,083,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 277.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Assertio worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

