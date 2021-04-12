AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £102 ($133.26) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

AZN opened at GBX 7,287 ($95.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,693.63. The firm has a market cap of £95.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

