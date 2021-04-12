Auctus 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,319.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $93,319.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00045844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

