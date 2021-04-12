B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $279,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $175,360,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $386.05 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.