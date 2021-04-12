Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 32,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 266,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

