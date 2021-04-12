Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 730.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $104.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

