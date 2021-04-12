Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $27,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit