Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $27,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

