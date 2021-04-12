bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 31% Lower This Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $805.71 or 0.01340567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $855,999.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043805 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 12,626 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

