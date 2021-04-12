Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,654 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

