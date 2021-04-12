Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 539 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,345,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

