Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $282,000 Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CRBP opened at $1.84 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

