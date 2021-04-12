Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $96.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13.

