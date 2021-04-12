Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $78.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

