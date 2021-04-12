Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,523,938. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

