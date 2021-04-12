Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Purchases 13,069 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).
Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.