Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Purchases 13,069 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

BARC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

