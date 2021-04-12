Barclays Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.71 ($84.36).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €74.91 ($88.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.78. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.