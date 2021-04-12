Barclays Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.71 ($84.36).

Daimler stock opened at €74.91 ($88.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.78. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit