BASIC Price Down 36.7% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $47.24 million and approximately $25,746.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.