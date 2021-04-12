Bela (BELA) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $264,646.87 and $6.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bela has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.00415284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

