BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 811.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

