Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $47.35. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 5,558 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,375 shares of company stock worth $22,167,651 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

