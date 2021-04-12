BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,680,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 237,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

In related news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $218,941.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

