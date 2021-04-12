Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $676.19 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $676.19 or 0.01115726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and approximately $2.98 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,605.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00434446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 110.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000819 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,706,581 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

