Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 64.2% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $465.83 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021741 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

