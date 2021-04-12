Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $258.92 or 0.00431201 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.84 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.03 or 0.01125829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00065734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,703,927 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

