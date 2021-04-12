BitcoinHD (BHD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.01 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and $11.01 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00007010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

