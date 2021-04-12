Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.67

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 8906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDI. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1994444 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

