Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.