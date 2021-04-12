BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.69 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
